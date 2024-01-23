2024 Oscar Adayları açıklandı.

Zazie Beetz ve Jack Quaid, 2024 Oscar adaylarını duyurdu. Christopher Nolan'ın Oppenheimer'ı, Greta Gerwig'in Barbie'si, Martin Scorsese'nin Killers of the Flower Moon'u ve Emma Stone'un başrolde yer aldığı Poor Things, adaylar arasında öne çıkan filmler oldu.

96. Oscar Ödülleri, 11 Mart 2024'te Los Angeles'taki Dolby Tiyatrosu'nda düzenlenecek. Töreni, ünlü komedyen Jimmy Kimmel sunacak.

EN İYİ FİLM

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Zone of Interest

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

EN İYİ ORJİNAL SENARYO

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Almanya

“Io Capitano,” İtalya

“Perfect Days,” Japonya

“Society of the Snow,” İspanya

“The Zone of Interest,” Birleşik Krallık

EN İYİ YAPIM TASARIMI

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

EN İYİ KURGU

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİĞİ

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

EN İYİ ŞARKI

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

EN İYİ SAÇ VE MAKYAJ TASARIMI

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLMİ

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON FİLMİ

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

EN İYİ BELGESEL

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island In Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

EN İYİ SES MİKSAJI

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

EN İYİ KISA FİLM

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”