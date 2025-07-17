Emmy Ödülleri Adayları Belli Oldu: İşte 27 Adaylıkla Listeye Damga Vuran Dizi
Televizyonun en prestijli ödülleri olan Emmy Ödülleri'nde adaylar belli oldu. Aday listesine 27 adaylıkla "Severance" dizisi damga vurdu. İşte 77. Emmy Ödülleri'nin tam aday listesi...
Her yıl televizyon yapımlarının en iyilerinin seçildiği, televizyonun en prestijli ödülü kabul edilen Emmy Ödülleri'nde bu yılki adayların tam listesi açıklandı. 77. Primetime Emmy Ödülleri adaylarında en çok adından söz ettiren diziler "Severance" ve "The Penguin" dizileri oldu.
Apple TV’nin "Severance" dizisi toplam 27 adaylıkla en çok adaylık alan yapım olurken, HBO’nun "The Penguin" dizisi 24 adaylıkla ikinci, "The White Lotus" ise 23 adaylıkla üçüncü sıraya yerleşti. Komedyen Nate Bargatze'ın sunacağı ödül töreni 14 Eylül Pazar günü gerçekleşecek.
İŞTE TÜM ADAYLAR
77. Emmy Ödülleri adaylıkları şu şekilde:
En İyi Drama
Andor (Disney+)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO)
Paradise (Hulu)
The Pitt (HBO Max)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Dramada En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Dramada En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Dramada En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Dramada En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Dramada En İyi Konuk Kadın Oyuncu
Jane Alexander, Severance
Gwendoline Christie, Severance
Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us
Merrit Wever, Severance
Dramada En İyi Konuk Erkek Oyuncu
Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
Forest Whitaker, Andor
Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
En İyi Komedi
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (Hulu)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
The Studio (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Komedide En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Komedide En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Komedide En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Komedide En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Komedide En İyi Konuk Kadın Oyuncu
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
Robby Hoffman, Hacks
Zoe Kravitz, The Studio
Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
Komedide En İyi Konuk Erkek Oyuncu
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Bryan Cranston, The Studio
Dave Franco, The Studio
Ron Howard, The Studio
Anthony Mackie, The Studio
Martin Scorsese, The Studio
En İyi Mini veya Antoloji Dizisi
Adolescence (Netflix)
Black Mirror (Netflix)
Dying for Sex (Hulu)
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
The Penguin (HBO)
En İyi Televizyon Filmi
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)
The Gorge (Apple TV+)
Mountainhead (HBO)
Nonnas (Netflix)
Rebel Ridge (Netflix)
Mini veya Antoloji Dizisinde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Mini veya Antoloji Dizisinde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Mini veya Antoloji Dizisinde En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Mini veya Antoloji Dizisinde En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
En İyi Senaryolu Varyete Dizisi
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Saturday Night Live (HBO)
En İyi Talk Shov
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
En İyi Animasyon
Arcane (Netflix)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Common Side Effects (Adult Swim)
Love, Death + Robots (Netflix)
The Simpsons (Fox)
En İyi Reality Yarışma Programı
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
En İyi Yapılandırılmamış Reality Programı
America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Netflix)
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (Paramount+)
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Hulu)
Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
En İyi Yapılandırılmış Reality Programı
Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
En İyi Reality / Yarışma Programı Sunucusu
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John & Daniel Lubetzky, Shark Tank
Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Jeff Probst, Survivor
En İyi Yarışma Programı
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
Jeopardy! (syndicated)
The Price Is Right (CBS)
Wheel of Fortune (syndicated)
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC)
En İyi Yarışma Programı Sunucusu
Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy!
Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
