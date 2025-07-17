Emmy Ödülleri Adayları Belli Oldu: İşte 27 Adaylıkla Listeye Damga Vuran Dizi

A+ Yazı Boyutunu Büyüt A- Yazı Boyutunu Küçült

Her yıl televizyon yapımlarının en iyilerinin seçildiği, televizyonun en prestijli ödülü kabul edilen Emmy Ödülleri'nde bu yılki adayların tam listesi açıklandı. 77. Primetime Emmy Ödülleri adaylarında en çok adından söz ettiren diziler "Severance" ve "The Penguin" dizileri oldu.

Apple TV’nin "Severance" dizisi toplam 27 adaylıkla en çok adaylık alan yapım olurken, HBO’nun "The Penguin" dizisi 24 adaylıkla ikinci, "The White Lotus" ise 23 adaylıkla üçüncü sıraya yerleşti. Komedyen Nate Bargatze'ın sunacağı ödül töreni 14 Eylül Pazar günü gerçekleşecek.

İŞTE TÜM ADAYLAR

77. Emmy Ödülleri adaylıkları şu şekilde:

En İyi Drama

Andor (Disney+)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Paradise (Hulu)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Dramada En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Dramada En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Dramada En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Dramada En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Dramada En İyi Konuk Kadın Oyuncu

Jane Alexander, Severance

Gwendoline Christie, Severance

Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us

Merrit Wever, Severance

Dramada En İyi Konuk Erkek Oyuncu

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys

Scott Glenn, The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker, Andor

Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

En İyi Komedi

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

The Studio (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Komedide En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Komedide En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Komedide En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Komedide En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Komedide En İyi Konuk Kadın Oyuncu

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face

Robby Hoffman, Hacks

Zoe Kravitz, The Studio

Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Komedide En İyi Konuk Erkek Oyuncu

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Bryan Cranston, The Studio

Dave Franco, The Studio

Ron Howard, The Studio

Anthony Mackie, The Studio

Martin Scorsese, The Studio

En İyi Mini veya Antoloji Dizisi

Adolescence (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

The Penguin (HBO)

En İyi Televizyon Filmi

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)

The Gorge (Apple TV+)

Mountainhead (HBO)

Nonnas (Netflix)

Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

Mini veya Antoloji Dizisinde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Mini veya Antoloji Dizisinde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Mini veya Antoloji Dizisinde En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Mini veya Antoloji Dizisinde En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

En İyi Senaryolu Varyete Dizisi

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (HBO)

En İyi Talk Shov

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

En İyi Animasyon

Arcane (Netflix)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Common Side Effects (Adult Swim)

Love, Death + Robots (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

En İyi Reality Yarışma Programı

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

En İyi Yapılandırılmamış Reality Programı

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Netflix)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (Paramount+)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Hulu)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

En İyi Yapılandırılmış Reality Programı

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

En İyi Reality / Yarışma Programı Sunucusu

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John & Daniel Lubetzky, Shark Tank

Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Jeff Probst, Survivor

En İyi Yarışma Programı

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Jeopardy! (syndicated)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (syndicated)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC)

En İyi Yarışma Programı Sunucusu

Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!

Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

