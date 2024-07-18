76. Emmy Ödülleri Adayları Açıklandı

Televizyon Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından bu yıl 76'ncısı düzenlenecek Emmy Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı. Yılın en iyi dizileri arasında gösterilen "Shogun" 25 adaylık kazanarak, Emmy Ödülleri'ne damga vurdu. Jeremy Allen White'ın başrolünü üstlendiği The Bear dizisi ise 23 adaylık elde etti.

Geçtiğimiz yıl 10 Emmy ödülü kazanan dizinin yıldızları Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce ve Liza Colón-Zayas performanslarıyla Emmy Ödülleri'nde adaylığa layık görüldü. Emmy Ödülleri 15 Eylül'de sahiplerini bulacak.

İŞTE 76. EMMY ÖDÜLLERİ ADAYLARI...

DRAMA DALINDA ADAYLAR

EN İYİ DİZİ

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Idris Elba

ERKEK OYUNCU

Idris Elba, Hijack

Dominic West, The Crown

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Jennifer Aniston

KADIN OYUNCU

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski

YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Néstor Carbonell

ERKEK KONUK OYUNCU

Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun

Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Tadanobu Asano

YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

KADIN KONUK OYUNCU

Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Infidelity"

Claire Foy, The Crown "Sleep, Dearie Sleep"

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show "Update Your Priors"

Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Couples Therapy (Naked & Afraid)"

Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "Double Date"

EN İYİ SENARYO

The Crown "Ritz", Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare

Fallout "The End" Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner

Mr. & Mrs. Smith "First Date" Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover

Shōgun "Anjin" Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks

Shōgun "Crimson Sky" Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente

Slow Horses "Negotiating With Tigers", Will Smith

Stephen Daldry

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Stephen Daldry, The Crown ""Sleep, Dearie Sleep

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show, "The Overview Effect"

Hiro Murai, Mr. & Mrs. Smith "First Date"

Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun "Crimson Sky"

Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses "Strange Games"

Sallj Richardson, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty "Beat L.A."

KOMEDİ DALINDA ADAYLAR

EN İYİ DİZİ

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

ERKEK OYUNCU

Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

KADIN OYUNCU

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building

YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

ERKEK KONUK OYUNCU

Jon Bernthal, The Bear "Fishes"

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders In The Building "Co Bro"

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live "Host: Ryan Gosling"

Christopher Lloyd, Hacks "The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular"

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear "Fishes"

Will Poulter, The Bear "Honeydew"

KADIN KONUK OYUNCU

Olivia Colman, The Bear "Forks"

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear "Fishes"

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks "The Roast Of Deborah Vance"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders In The Building "Sitzprobe"

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live "Host: Maya Rudolph"

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live "Host: Kristen Wiig"

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elemantary "Party"

Christopher Storer, The Bear "Fishes"

Ramy Youssef, The Bear "Honeydew"

Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen "Refined Agression"

Lucia Aniello, Hacks "Bulletproof"

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show "I’m The Pappy"

EN İYİ SENARYO

Abbott Elementary "Career Day", Quinta Brunson

The Bear "Fishes", Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo

Girls5eva "Orlando", Meredith Scardino, Sam Means

Hacks "Bulletproof", Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

The Other Two "Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good", Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider

What We Do In The Shadows "Pride Parade", Jake Bender, Zach Dunn

MİNİ DİZİ / ANTOLOJİ DİZİSİ DALINDA

EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Weronia Tofilska, Baby Reindeer "Episode 4"

Noah Hawley, Fargo "The Tragedy Of The Commons"

Gus Van Sant, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans "Pilot"

Millicent Shelton, Lessons In Chemistry "Poirot"

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Issa Lopez, True Detective: Night Country

EN İYİ SENARYO

Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd

Black Mirror "Joan Is Awful", Charlie Brooker

Fargo "The Tragedy Of The Commons", Noah Hawley

Fellow Travelers "You’re Wonderful", Ron Nyswaner

Ripley, Steven Zaillian

True Detective: Night Country "Part 6", Issa López

EN İYİ ANİMASYON DİZİ

Blue Eye Samurai

Bob's Burgers

Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Men '97

EN İYİ TV FİLMİ

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Quiz Lady

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

EN İYİ TALK SHOW

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

EN İYİ REALITY YARIŞMA PROGRAMI

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice