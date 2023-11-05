CHP Brüksel'den Özgür Özel'e tebrik

CHP Brüksel Temsilcisi Kader Sevinç, CHP Genel Başkanlığı'na seçilen Özgür Özel'i tebrik etti.

Sosyal medya hesabından paylaşım yapan Sevinç, "Kendisine bu önemli görevde başarılar diliyoruz #CHP ve #Turkiye in ihtiyaç duyduğu genç, katılımcı, aydın ve yenilikçi siyaseti getireceğine inanıyorum" dedi.

Congratulations to Mr. @eczozgurozel on his election as President of @herkesicinCHP at our congress! 🎉



Wishing him success in this crucial role 🏆



I believe he'll bring the much-needed young, participatory, enlightened and innovative politics that the #CHP and #Turkiye need. pic.twitter.com/JiVbT7vW0f