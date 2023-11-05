CHP Brüksel'den Özgür Özel'e tebrik
CHP Brüksel, partinin yeni başkanı Özgür Özel tebrik etti.
CHP Brüksel Temsilcisi Kader Sevinç, CHP Genel Başkanlığı'na seçilen Özgür Özel'i tebrik etti.
Sosyal medya hesabından paylaşım yapan Sevinç, "Kendisine bu önemli görevde başarılar diliyoruz #CHP ve #Turkiye in ihtiyaç duyduğu genç, katılımcı, aydın ve yenilikçi siyaseti getireceğine inanıyorum" dedi.
Congratulations to Mr. @eczozgurozel on his election as President of @herkesicinCHP at our congress! 🎉— Kader Sevinç l Yurttaş K (@Kader_Sevinc) November 5, 2023
Wishing him success in this crucial role 🏆
I believe he'll bring the much-needed young, participatory, enlightened and innovative politics that the #CHP and #Turkiye need. pic.twitter.com/JiVbT7vW0f
