CHP Brüksel'den Özgür Özel'e tebrik

CHP Brüksel, partinin yeni başkanı Özgür Özel tebrik etti.

CHP Brüksel Temsilcisi Kader Sevinç, CHP Genel Başkanlığı'na seçilen Özgür Özel'i tebrik etti.

Sosyal medya hesabından paylaşım yapan Sevinç, "Kendisine bu önemli görevde başarılar diliyoruz #CHP ve #Turkiye in ihtiyaç duyduğu genç, katılımcı, aydın ve yenilikçi siyaseti getireceğine inanıyorum" dedi.

