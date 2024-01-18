77. BAFTA Film Ödülleri'nin adayları açıklandı

Bu yıl 77'nci kez düzenlenecek Britanya Film ve Televizyon Sanatları Akademisi (BAFTA) Film Ödülleri'nin adayları Naomi Ackie ve Kingsley Ben-Adir'in katıldığı bir yayınla açıklandı.

Kazananlar, 18 Şubat Pazar günü Londra'daki Royal Festival Hall'da düzenlenecek törende belli olacak.

Açıklanan adaylar şöyle:

EN İYİ FİLM

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

“The Holdovers” — Mark Johnson

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas

“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas

“Poor Things” — Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone

EN İYİ İNGİLİZ FİLMİ

“All of Us Strangers” — Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey

“How to Have Sex” — Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis

“Napoleon” — Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa

“The Old Oak” — Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

“Poor Things” — Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara

“Rye Lane” — Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia

“Saltburn” — Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie

“Scrapper” — Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough

“Wonka” — Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby

“The Zone of Interest” — Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska

İNGİLİZ YAZAR, YÖNETMEN VEYA YAPIMCIDAN EN İYİ İLK FİLM

“Blue Bag Life” — Lisa Selby (Yönetmen), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Yönetmen, Yapımcı), Alex Fry (Yapımcı)

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” — Christopher Sharp (Yönetmen) [Moses Bwayo'yu da yönetti]

“Earth Mama” — Savanah Leaf (Senarist, Yönetmen, Yapımcı), Shirley O’Connor (Yapımcı), Medb Riordan (Yapımcı)

“How to Have Sex” — Molly Manning Walker (Senarist, Yönetmen)

“Is There Anybody Out There?” — Ella Glendining (Yönetmen)

İNGİLİZCE OLMAYAN EN İYİ FİLM

“20 Days in Mariupol” — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

“Past Lives” — Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon

“Society of the Snow” — J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza

“The Zone of Interest” — Jonathan Glazer

EN İYİ BELGESEL

“20 Days in Mariupol” — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

“American Symphony” — Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun

“Beyond Utopia” — Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” — Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion

“Wham!” — Chris Smith

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLM

“The Boy and the Heron” — Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” — Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram

“Elemental” — Peter Sohn, Denise Ream

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet

“The Holdovers,” Alexander Payne

“Maestro,” Bradley Cooper

“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan

“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer

EN İYİ ÖZGÜN SENARYO

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“The Holdovers” — David Hemingson

“Maestro” — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

“Past Lives” — Celine Song

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh

“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson

“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan

“Poor Things,” Tony McNamara

“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Vivian Oparah, “Rye Lane”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Teo Yoo, “Past Lives”

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”

Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest,”

Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Jacob Elordi, “Saltburn”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Paul Mescal, “All of Us Strangers”

Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers”

EN İYİ OYUNCU KADROSU

“All of Us Strangers” — Kahleen Crawford

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Cynthia Arra

“The Holdovers” — Susan Shopmaker

“How to Have Sex” — Isabella Odoffin

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Rodrigo Prieto

“Maestro,” Matthew Libatique

“Oppenheimer,” Hoyte van Hoytema

“Poor Things,” Robbie Ryan

“The Zone of Interest,” Łukasz Żal

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

“Barbie,” Jacqueline Durran

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Jacqueline West

“Napoleon,” Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

“Oppenheimer,” Ellen Mirojnick

“Poor Things,” Holly Waddington

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

“Barbie” — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

“Oppenheimer” — Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

“Poor Things” — Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

“The Zone of Interest” — Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

EN İYİ KURGU

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Laurent Sénéchal

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Thelma Schoonmaker

“Oppenheimer,” Jennifer Lame

“Poor Things,” Yorgos Mavropsaridis

“The Zone of Interest,” Paul Watts

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL MÜZİK

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Robbie Robertson

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson

“Poor Things,” Jerskin Fendrix

“Saltburn,” Anthony Willis

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Daniel Pemberton

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

“Maestro” — Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

“Napoleon” — Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

“Oppenheimer” — Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

“Poor Things” — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

“The Creator” — Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

“Napoleon” — Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

“Poor Things” — Simon Hughes

EN İYİ SES

“Ferrari” — Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

“Maestro” — Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor

“Oppenheimer” — Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

“The Zone of Interest” — Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

EN İYİ İNGİLİZ KISA ANİMASYON FİLMİ

“Crab Day” — Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

“Visible Mending” — Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft

“Wild Summon” — Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

EN İYİ İNGİLİZ KISA FİLMİ

“Festival of Slaps” — Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

“Gorka” — Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson

“Jellyfish and Lobster” — Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai

“Such a Lovely Day” — Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs

“Yellow” — Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos

YÜKSELEN YILDIZ

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde