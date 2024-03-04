Apple ürünlerine zam: İşte zamlı fiyatlar...

Teknoloji şirketi Apple, Türkiye fiyatlarına bir kez daha zam yaptı.

En ucuz iPhone SE modeli 30 bin TL'ye dayanırken en pahalı iPhone 15 Pro Max ise 107 bin TL oldu.

İşte gelen yeni zamla birlikte iPhone'ların yeni fiyatları.

iPhone Türkiye fiyatları

iPhone 15 (128GB): 58,499 TL

iPhone 15 (256GB): 62,999 TL

iPhone 15 (512GB): 71,999 TL

iPhone 15 Plus (128GB): 66,999 TL

iPhone 15 Plus (256GB): 71,499 TL

iPhone 15 Plus (512GB): 80,499 TL

iPhone 15 Pro (128GB): 75,499 TL

iPhone 15 Pro (256GB): 79,999 TL

iPhone 15 Pro (512GB): 88,999 TL

iPhone 15Pro (1TB) : 97,999TL,

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB): 89,999 TL

iPhone 15 Pro Max (512GB): 98,999 TL

iPhone 15 Pro Max (1TB): 107,999 TL

iPhone 14 (128GB): 51,499 TL

iPhone 14 (256GB): 55,999 TL

iPhone 14 (512GB): 64,999 TL

iPhone 14 Plus (128GB): 58,499 TL

iPhone 14 Plus (256GB): 62,999 TL

iPhone 14 Plus (512GB): 71,999 TL

iPhone 13 (128GB): 42,999 TL,

iPhone 13 (256GB): 47,499 TL

iPhone 13 (512GB): 56,499 TL

iPhone SE (64GB): 28,999 TL

iPhone SE (128GB):31,199 TL

iPhone SE (256GB): 35,699 TL

AirPods Max’ın yeni fiyatı 24bin 849 TL ve Air Pods Pro’nun yeni fiyatı ise 9bin 349 TL oldu,