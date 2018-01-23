2018 Oscar adayları açıklandı! İşte o isimler...

Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'da Los Angeles'da verilmeye başlanan ve bu yıl 90. kez düzenlenecek olan Akademi Ödülleri’nin adayları açıklandı.

Jimmy Kimmel‘ın yapacağı törenle 4 Mart gecesi sahiplerini bulacak; Akademi Ödülleri, bilinen adıyla Oscar için geri sayım başladı ve 2018 Oscar adayları açıklandı.

En İyi Film

Call my By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

En İyi Yönetmen

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Daniel Kalııya (Get Oout)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

William Defoe (Florida Project)

Christopher Plummer (All the Money in The World)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside) Ebbing, (Missouri)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Octovia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

En İyi Görüntü Yönetimi

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

Shape of Water

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı

Beauty and The Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

En İyi Film Kurgusu

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

En İyi Majyaj ve Saç Tasarımı

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

En İyi Film Müziği

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars the Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

En İyi Yapım Tasarımı

Beaty and Beast

Blade Runner

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Shape of Water

En İyi Kısa Animasyon Filmi

Dear Basketball

Negative Space

Garden Party

Lou

Revolting Rhymes

En İyi Kısa Film (Canlı Aksiyon)

Dekalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote / All of us

En İyi Ses Kurgusu

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

Shape of Water

Star Wars Last Jedi

En İyi Ses Miksajı

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

Shape of Water

Star Wars: Last Jedi

En İyi Görsel Efekt

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Star Wars The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Kong: Skull Island

En İyi Animasyon Filmi

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

En İyi Belgesel Film

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men In Aleppo

Strong Island

En İyi Kısa Belgesel

Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

En İyi Özgün Şarkı

Mighty River (Mudbound)

Mystery of Love (Call Me By Your Name)

Remember Me (Coco)

Stand up for Something (Marshall)

This is Me (The Greatest Snowman)

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

En İyi Özgün Senaryo

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri