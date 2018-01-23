  • BIST 118.400
2018 Oscar adayları açıklandı! İşte o isimler...

2018 Oscar adayları açıklandı! İşte o isimler...
Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'da Los Angeles'da verilmeye başlanan ve bu yıl 90. kez düzenlenecek olan Akademi Ödülleri’nin adayları açıklandı.

Jimmy Kimmel‘ın yapacağı törenle 4 Mart gecesi sahiplerini bulacak; Akademi Ödülleri, bilinen adıyla Oscar için geri sayım başladı ve 2018 Oscar adayları açıklandı.

En İyi Film

Call my By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

En İyi Yönetmen

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)
Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)
Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
Daniel Kalııya (Get Oout)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

William Defoe (Florida Project)
Christopher Plummer (All the Money in The World)
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside) Ebbing, (Missouri)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Meryl Streep (The Post)

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Octovia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

En İyi Görüntü Yönetimi

Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
Shape of Water

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı

Beauty and The Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul

En İyi Film Kurgusu

Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

En İyi Majyaj ve Saç Tasarımı

Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder

En İyi Film Müziği

Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars the Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

En İyi Yapım Tasarımı

Beaty and Beast
Blade Runner
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Shape of Water

En İyi Kısa Animasyon Filmi

Dear Basketball
Negative Space
Garden Party
Lou
Revolting Rhymes

En İyi Kısa Film (Canlı Aksiyon)

Dekalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote / All of us

En İyi Ses Kurgusu

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
Shape of Water
Star Wars Last Jedi

En İyi Ses Miksajı

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
Shape of Water
Star Wars: Last Jedi

En İyi Görsel Efekt

Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2
Star Wars The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes

Kong: Skull Island

En İyi Animasyon Filmi

The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

En İyi Belgesel Film

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men In Aleppo
Strong Island

En İyi Kısa Belgesel

En İyi Kısa Belgesel Oscar'ı
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop

Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square

En İyi Özgün Şarkı

Mighty River (Mudbound)
Mystery of Love (Call Me By Your Name)
Remember Me (Coco)
Stand up for Something (Marshall)
This is Me (The Greatest Snowman)

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound

En İyi Özgün Senaryo

The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

