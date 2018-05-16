Mehmet Şimşek'ten, ekonomiyle ilgili İngilizce tweet

Ekonomiden sorumlu Başbakan Yardımcısı Mehmet Şimşek, Twitter'dan yaptığı açıklamada politika setinin seçimden sonra iyileşme göstereceğini söyledi.

Bloomberg News'un Türkiye Bürp Şefi Benjamin Harvey'in paylaştığı bir habere yanıt veren Şimşek, "Siyasi pragmatizm nihayetinde hakim olacak. Kural temelli piyasa ekonomisi ilerlemek için tek güvenilir seçenek" diye konuştu.

Şimşek, "Sonuç olarak sağlam, ihtiyatlı politika çerçevesine bağlıyız" ifadesini kullandı.

I still hope & believe that political pragmatism will ultimately prevail.



A rule based market economy is the only viable option going forward.



Therefore, we remain committed to a sound & prudent policy framework. The policy mix is much more likely to improve post elections. https://t.co/nhoQTVZzsx