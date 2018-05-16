16 Mayıs 2018 14:08

Mehmet Şimşek'ten, ekonomiyle ilgili İngilizce tweet

Başbakan Yardımcısı Mehmet Şimşek, Twitter'dan yaptığı açıklamada kural temelli piyasa ekonomisinin ilerlemek için tek seçenek olduğunu söyledi
Ekonomiden sorumlu Başbakan Yardımcısı Mehmet Şimşek, Twitter'dan yaptığı açıklamada politika setinin seçimden sonra iyileşme göstereceğini söyledi.

Bloomberg News'un Türkiye Bürp Şefi Benjamin Harvey'in paylaştığı bir habere yanıt veren Şimşek, "Siyasi pragmatizm nihayetinde hakim olacak. Kural temelli piyasa ekonomisi ilerlemek için tek güvenilir seçenek" diye konuştu.

Şimşek, "Sonuç olarak sağlam, ihtiyatlı politika çerçevesine bağlıyız" ifadesini kullandı.

 

